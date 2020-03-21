Getty Image
Drake Says That His Coronavirus Test Results Came Back Negative

Earlier this week, the sports world was shaken once again as Brooklyn Nets’ star forward, Kevin Durant, revealed that he was one of four Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus. This news quickly concerned music fans, as Drake was spotted with Durant a mere week earlier. The superstar even posted a picture with Durant following their outing, but upon hearing the news of his test results, Drake began self-isolating in his Toronto mansion according to Page Six. A few days later, Drake shared some great news for fans.

Earlier Drake had shared his plans for the quarantine — plans that would find him at home in Toronto, spending substantial time on his basketball court. After testing negative for the coronavirus, Drake shared the news during an Instagram live session with his dad, Dennis Graham. Upon sharing the test’s results, Drake went on to describe the actual test itself, saying it was “uncomfortable.” Pointing to his nose, Drake comically said the test required them to “put that q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and sh*t.” Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

You can watch Drake share this very good news in the video above.

