Drake Went On ‘Sportscenter’ To Discuss His Bromance With Johnny Football And Debate Paul Finebaum

#ESPN #Drake
Editor-in-Chief
09.24.13 18 Comments

drake sportscenter

I’d argue that few things in the modern world are more hated than the perpetually emoting panda bear we call Drake and ESPN’s Sportscenter, which has sadly become something less about highlights and sports news and some more about “debate” and corporate “synergy,” or something. That said, Drake has a new album out today, as you may have heard, (along with a new video) and he appeared on Sportscenter this morning to promote it, which when you really stop and think about it is just perfect.

What did Drake talk about and do on Sportscenter, you ask? Here’s a rundown…

1. How he and Johnny Football are BFFs. “I consider myself a positive reinforcement in his life…I think we’ll be friends for a long time,” said Drake.

Screen Shot 2013-09-24 at 3.05.52 PM

2. He debated Paul Finebaum about Johnny Manziel. Yes, this happened.

Screen Shot 2013-09-24 at 2.56.39 PM

Screen Shot 2013-09-24 at 2.56.51 PM

3. He said that he’s got a Johnny Football song “in the works.”

tumblr_m7dxd7wzck1r47rjxo1_500_pykoh

4. He talked about suffering an ACL injury and used that as a basis to offer analysis on RG III’s comeback.

10drakefallingdegrasi_blmiw

5. He talked about how he’s a “huge, huge” Miami Heat fan. (Of course Drake’s a Heat fan.)

tumblr_ma240hulls1rb27sjo1_500_tthxd

Drake and Sportscenter were kind of made for each other.

(GIFs via Complex)

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Drake
TAGSDrakeESPNpaul finebaumrg iiiSPORTSCENTERthe vortex of terrible

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP