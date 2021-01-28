Getty Image
Drake Fans Mistook An NCAA Basketball Game Spread For New Music From The Rapper

On Tuesday the Drake University college basketball team — that is, the team for the Iowa-based college, founded in 1881 — was slated to play Missouri University in an NCAA matchup. Just like any other athletic game, the spread, which is the odds of either teaming winning the game, was revealed beforehand, with Drake U standing as a 4-point favorite. However, a mix-up on Twitter quickly spread like wildfire. Fans of Drake — that is, the famed Toronto rap superstar — mistook the game’s spread, which read as “Drake -4,” as a sign of new music from the rapper.

When the rapper’s supporters figured out what the phrase really meant, they expressed their disappointment through a series of “facepalm” and “shaking my head” tweets. One user claimed that they “got my hopes up for nothing.”

It’s no surprise that Drake fans are on the edge: The rapper originally said his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, would drop at some point in January, but he recently said he would have to delay the project because of a recent knee injury, the surgery and rehab for which has eaten into time he could be used putting the final polish on his latest opus.

You can read some of the reactions from Twitter users below.

