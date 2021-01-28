On Tuesday the Drake University college basketball team — that is, the team for the Iowa-based college, founded in 1881 — was slated to play Missouri University in an NCAA matchup. Just like any other athletic game, the spread, which is the odds of either teaming winning the game, was revealed beforehand, with Drake U standing as a 4-point favorite. However, a mix-up on Twitter quickly spread like wildfire. Fans of Drake — that is, the famed Toronto rap superstar — mistook the game’s spread, which read as “Drake -4,” as a sign of new music from the rapper.

More CBB picks tonight Drake @ Missouri St 9 pm

Drake -4 — The Bridge (@TheBridge_Media) January 28, 2021

not this trending bc of a college basketball betting line pic.twitter.com/7vVICKhS95 — skeptical. (@andrejgee) January 28, 2021

When the rapper’s supporters figured out what the phrase really meant, they expressed their disappointment through a series of “facepalm” and “shaking my head” tweets. One user claimed that they “got my hopes up for nothing.”

It’s no surprise that Drake fans are on the edge: The rapper originally said his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, would drop at some point in January, but he recently said he would have to delay the project because of a recent knee injury, the surgery and rehab for which has eaten into time he could be used putting the final polish on his latest opus.

You can read some of the reactions from Twitter users below.

saw drake-4 trending and thought he dropped something 😔 pic.twitter.com/YVQZ4jRZXB — ♡ (@Madison__M__) January 28, 2021

Saw Drake-4 thought he dropped an EP or something pic.twitter.com/mdFiLdhYZ6 — Lakers Is Life (@LakerIsLife) January 28, 2021

I guess we all thought Drake -4 was a new single 🤦🏽‍♀️ I hate Yall…Got my hopes up for nothing pic.twitter.com/24eiVA8ts4 — July 19 (@212Lexus) January 28, 2021

Saw Drake-4 thought he dropped an EP or something pic.twitter.com/BxUNlf1xJ4 — 🤴🏾🇭🇹Assisstant to silhouettechallenge coach (@_iKSL_) January 28, 2021

Man, I saw Drake -4 and thought he just dropped off some heat pic.twitter.com/RKJRAB9Jxb — William Mckoy (@thewillmckoy) January 28, 2021

Bruh. I saw Drake -4 trending and thought bae dropped something pic.twitter.com/XrcsdvLIac — E 🦋 (@em0neyyyyy) January 28, 2021

Saw Drake -4 trending as if Draft Kings holding bets on the number of hits his new album was going to chart. — Comeback Season (@chief_revan) January 28, 2021