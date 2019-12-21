Getty Image
Drake And Future Were Seen Serving McDonald’s While Reportedly Shooting A Video

Imagine walking into a fast food restaurant only to see a famous rapper behind the counter. Well, one fan was lucky enough to spot Drake and Future doing just that. The two rappers were seen at a local McDonald’s, fully dressed in uniforms, serving grub. Footage surfaced of the duo surrounded by a camera crew, who were reportedly shooting a video.

While it’s hard to discern exactly what Drake and Future are cooking up in the 10-second clip, it’s clear the rappers have something big in the works. The video zooms in to show Drake behind the fast-food counter awaiting instruction while Future, sporting a headset, works with another McDonald’s employee.

While neither rapper has promoted a new video, they were seeking extras for one last week. Their casting call in Atlanta asked for “kitchen staff” between the ages of 20 of 40 and “phone store patrons” with “no visible tattoos.”

This potential video arrives nearly five years after Future and Drake’s last collaboration, so a new project from the two is more than overdue. Previously, the rappers joined forces in 2015 for the collaborative mixtape What a Time to Be Alive.

