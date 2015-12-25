It Looks Like Drake Is Spending His Holidays With The Kardashians

My mom, a photo bomb, and me A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 24, 2015 at 10:57pm PST

There’s only a few days left in 2015, but that is more than enough time for Tyga to sneak in one last capital L, thanks to his Canadian rival Drake. Yes, even while spreading holiday cheer, Drizzy’s still stuck in his petty ways.

The latest, humorous blow comes like many of Drake’s haymakers, via Instagram, where he posted a picture from the Jenner/Kardashian holiday party with Tyga’s (former?) girlfriend Kylie. Not only that, Kylie posted it herself and I’ve been married for some time now, so I’m no expert, but I feel like calling each other “a photobomb” is some strange, rich people version of flirting. Could be wrong though.

Me, my mom, and a photobomb A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2015 at 10:32pm PST

Of course, this isn’t the first time the 6 God has used Kylie as his weapon/troll of choice. There was this pic mid-feud after Tyga told the world “I don’t like Drake as a person.”

@kyliejenner in the cut A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 1, 2014 at 7:22pm PDT

More than a year later, Drake hasn’t deleted the picture either because his troll game is strong. He also spent time liking a bunch of Blac Chyna’s photos around that time but, after what Future did with her for the “Rich Sex” video, I don’t think that’ll have as much sting this time around.

Somewhere, Meek Mill took a sigh of relief after this because Tyga now is the undisputed king of the Ls for 2015. But then again, it looks like Tyga was at the party smooched up with his girl so there’s no telling what happened at that party.