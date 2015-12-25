It Looks Like Drake Is Spending His Holidays With The Kardashians

There’s only a few days left in 2015, but that is more than enough time for Tyga to sneak in one last capital L, thanks to his Canadian rival Drake. Yes, even while spreading holiday cheer, Drizzy’s still stuck in his petty ways.
The latest, humorous blow comes like many of Drake’s haymakers, via Instagram, where he posted a picture from the Jenner/Kardashian holiday party with Tyga’s (former?) girlfriend Kylie. Not only that, Kylie posted it herself and I’ve been married for some time now, so I’m no expert, but I feel like calling each other “a photobomb” is some strange, rich people version of flirting. Could be wrong though.
Of course, this isn’t the first time the 6 God has used Kylie as his weapon/troll of choice. There was this pic mid-feud after Tyga told the world “I don’t like Drake as a person.”
More than a year later, Drake hasn’t deleted the picture either because his troll game is strong. He also spent time liking a bunch of Blac Chyna’s photos around that time but, after what Future did with her for the “Rich Sex” video, I don’t think that’ll have as much sting this time around.
Somewhere, Meek Mill took a sigh of relief after this because Tyga now is the undisputed king of the Ls for 2015. But then again, it looks like Tyga was at the party smooched up with his girl so there’s no telling what happened at that party.
Is it really an L if yall still mentioning tyga name tho, Ima gave to agree with pusha t
I was About to feel bad for tyga, but since he was obviously there too… him and drake prolly good
Same. I would be a different story if kid wasn’t there.
They’re both fucking weird as fuck for hanging around with an 18 year old and need to quit with their bitch shit (drake especially).
drake especially? but tyga is the one thats been smashing her since before she even turned 18? lol
Drake is especially with some bitch shit. Tyga def takes the “nah fam that’s greasy and weird” cake.
but….drake is just taking a picture, with the hosts of the party. nothing creepy or weird about that. its not like hes actually hanging out with her.
All the internet female slap fight shit just grates on me I guess. I miss fifty punching ja rule.
you youngsters are an odd generation for sure. I give up.