It appears Maverick Carter can get the deal done. Carter, LeBron James, and Drake are partnering on James’ digital platform Uninterrupted’s expansion. The platform, which allows NBA players to speak directly to their fans, would be expanding outside of the United States of America for the first time. Drake, who is from Canada, is ushering in the platform in his home country to help Canadian athletes can speak directly to their fans via video. James and Carter launched the platform in 2015.

In addition, CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani will assist Drake with the expansion behind the scenes. Dubbed Uninterrupted Canada, the platform already has a series with Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman lined up in the queue. In addition, the platform will include an exclusive look at Toronto Raptors’ star Serge Ibaka’s fashion line with Canadian retailer Holt Renfrew. Drake and James also partnered in 2017 for the documentary The Carter Effect.

Moore is adamant about giving athletes a voice.

“These are incredibly driven people who often have deep passions for things other than what sport they play,” Moore said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carter said to THR that the company plans to expand to India, the UK, and throughout Europe, too.

“We’ll focus on sports that people care about and the empowerment of athletes around the world because that’s a universal feeling and a universal truth,” Carter said.

In 2015, Turner Sports invested $15.8 million in Uninterrupted as it became a Bleacher Report vertical. The expansion shouldn’t be a problem for Carter and James.