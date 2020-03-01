Drake’s Reference To Michael Jackson On His New Song Isn’t Sitting Well With Fans

Last night, Drake surprised the world by dropping not one but two songs: “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” The latter is the same song that Drake was seen shooting a music video for in Brooklyn’s Marcy projects earlier this month. Drake has made it known for a while that he is indeed working on new music, though he made it clear he was in no rush to put it. As such, last night’s pair of releases came as a bit of a surprise.

Unfortunately, the pair of singles may not have landed smoothly as Drake may have liked, as fans are taking umbrage with a couple of lines off “When To Say When,” in which he name-drops a certain controversial singer: “Michael Jackson s*it, but the palace is not for kids/Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live.” Fans took to Twitter to show their distaste of the line, which seems to show Drake siding with those who believe the accusations of sexual abuse lodged against the late singer.

This is BOTTOM tier Drake. Why did he say Michael Jackson and kids in the same sentence. This song sucks. Make Drake Take Care Again 🤟🏻 https://t.co/A6NbmQOxDM — 👑𝔾𝕠𝕥𝕙🌹ℝ𝕠𝕪𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕪👑 (@gothroyalty) March 1, 2020

Wait….did Drake try to come at Michael Jackson 🥴? He lost his mfn mind — #SeeYouSoon (@danisbabysitter) March 1, 2020

Drake sneak dissing Michael Jackson and my mans can't respond is goofy — The Last ThotFather (@ThotOfGotham) March 1, 2020

I know Drake didn’t just say “Michael Jackson shit, but the palace is not for kids.” I know he didn’t — WEEZYMOBILE (@SWeezyouttahere) March 1, 2020

Others are saying that the song is not a diss, but rather a clever way of Drake mentioning Michael Jackson’s now-closed Neverland ranch, which was constructed mainly for children to visit.

As usual everybody taking that Michael Jackson bar from Drake as a diss uhh hello what was Neverland a place for kids y’all really be OD’ing on name dropping 🤦🏽‍♂️ — AJ Cooper (@AJCooperS25) March 1, 2020

I didn’t take the Michael Jackson line as disrespect .. Clever fact… Drake walked that thin line tastefully and witty in my opinion — Gold Coast Chamberlain (@RosterGuard99) March 1, 2020

“Finally give you niggas the space you need to exist. Michael Jackson shit, but the palace is not for kids, still women sayin' it's childish the way we live” @Drake People don’t really be listening man, that’s FIRE 🔥 — Kelle Anderson 🕊 (@justfollowkelle) March 1, 2020

He isn’t really dissing him. His house was a literal amusement park. Drake has always spoken very highly of Michael Jackson. — fats (@omarfats) March 1, 2020

You can listen to “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” here.