Getty Image
Music

Drake’s Reference To Michael Jackson On His New Song Isn’t Sitting Well With Fans

by:

Last night, Drake surprised the world by dropping not one but two songs: “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” The latter is the same song that Drake was seen shooting a music video for in Brooklyn’s Marcy projects earlier this month. Drake has made it known for a while that he is indeed working on new music, though he made it clear he was in no rush to put it. As such, last night’s pair of releases came as a bit of a surprise.

Unfortunately, the pair of singles may not have landed smoothly as Drake may have liked, as fans are taking umbrage with a couple of lines off “When To Say When,” in which he name-drops a certain controversial singer: “Michael Jackson s*it, but the palace is not for kids/Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live.” Fans took to Twitter to show their distaste of the line, which seems to show Drake siding with those who believe the accusations of sexual abuse lodged against the late singer.

Others are saying that the song is not a diss, but rather a clever way of Drake mentioning Michael Jackson’s now-closed Neverland ranch, which was constructed mainly for children to visit.

To see some of the reactions, scroll up to the tweets above.

You can listen to “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The 20 Essential Episodes Of ‘Stuff You Should Know’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×