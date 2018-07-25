Getty Image

Drake and Migos have postponed their recently announced Aubrey & The Three Amigos Live tour, according to a press release printed in The Denver Post today. According to the Post, altitudetickets.com, the the Pepsi Center’s seller, updated the Sunday, July 29 show’s status to show postponed with a make-up date to be announced.

Representatives for the “Walk It Talk It” rappers followed up with an official statement explaining the postponement as well as promising an adjusted schedule for the remainder of the tour.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule. The tour will now kick off in Kansas City on August 10, with a limited number of additional shows being rescheduled. Tickets purchased for the original show dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Complete changes made to tour schedule: Kansas City, MO rescheduled to August 10

St. Paul, MN rescheduled to August 12

Toronto, ON rescheduled to August 20, 21, 22

Salt Lake City, UT rescheduled October 10

Denver, CO , July 28 and 29 postponed, date TBC

Scheduled August 20 show in Chicago will be canceled.”

Originally, the tour was to start July 26 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, however, the Kansas City date has become the official kickoff, while the Denver dates have yet to be confirmed. The statement makes no mention of Migos member Offset’s recent arrest for gun possession. The full, revised schedule for the Aubrey & The Three Amigos Live tour can be found below.

8/10 –- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

8/12 –- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/14 –- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/15 –- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/17 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/18 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/20 –- Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

8/21 –- Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

8/22 –- Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

8/24 –- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/25 –- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/27 –- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/28 –- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/30 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/31 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/01 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/04 –- Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

9/05 –- Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

9/07 –- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/08 –- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/09 –- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/12 –- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/13 –- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/15 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/16 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/18 –- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/21 –- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

9/22 –- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

9/24 –- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

9/26 –- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/27 –- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/29 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/30 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/02 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/05 –- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/06 –- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/08 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/10 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/12 –- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/13 –- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/14 –- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/16 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/19 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/26 –- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 –- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/29 –- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/01 –- Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/03 –- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

11/04 –- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

11/06 –- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

11/07 –- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

11/16 –- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/17 –- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena