Drake’s Dad Explains Why He Loves How Lavar Ball Is ‘Outspoken’

#Drake
02.26.18 2 weeks ago

YouTube

Lavar Ball is one of the most outspoken figures in sports. In just a year’s time, the father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has won headlines for a myriad of antics. First, he said Lonzo was already better than Stephen Curry. Then he took Lonzo out of the usual Adidas-Nike shoe race and developed the Big Baller Brand shoe line. Since then, he’s been good for a quote on just about anything you can think of from Lonzo’s coach to being able to beat Michael Jordan (no, there’s no B in the middle) in a game of one-on-one. The world has taken notice to Lavar’s motormouth. NBA coaches have already grown tired of him, and the Lakers have tried to prevent journalists from interviewing him after games.

He’s still going to talk though. Some people admire that trait, like the dad of another successful entertainment figure: Drake’s father Dennis Graham. TMZ caught up with Graham and asked him about Lavar. “I love [LaVar Ball] because he’s outspoken,” he said. He also championed Lavar because “People have been kissing butts for too long. He doesn’t do that. He speaks his mind.” Indeed.

Lavar is many things, but his push for athletic apparel independence with Big Baller Brand is a strong precedent that will hopefully inspire the next sports dad – that’s a little more levelheaded than Lavar.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSbig baller brandDennis GrahamDrakelavar ballLonzo Ball

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP