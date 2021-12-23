Eben’s Holiday Playlist Helps Him Get Into A State Of Zen

Eben doesn’t have to go far for an epic holiday light show. “We have the best light show in the country at the Cincinnati Zoo and I go every year,” he tells Uproxx over email. It’s part of an annual celebration that starts with the traditional Christmas breakfast and ends with the entire family lounging around the house in matching pajamas “Last Christmas me and my Meemaw got super drunk off of mimosas before 10 am. My mom came in and yelled at us to pull our shit together so we could open presents.” Holiday music is a comfort blanket for Eben that helps him to get in what he calls “a state of zen.” “Nothing more nostalgic than Christmas music.” To get in the holiday spirit, Eben sat down to list his favorite seasonal tunes in the final Uproxx holiday playlist series. Check out all of his picks, as well as the full playlist, down below.

Brenda Lee – “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” This is my favorite Christmas song ever it reminds me of every happy childhood Christmas memory. Bobby Helms – “Jingle Bell Rock” This one reminds me of walking through Macy’s around Christmas and taking a picture with Santa at the mall.

Justin Bieber – “Mistletoe” This one is just undeniably incredible. If you don’t have this in your Christmas playlist it’s disrespectful. Frank Sinatra – “Let It Snow! Let Is Snow! Let It Snow!” If this song had a smell it would be a warm home-cooked meal.

Perry Como, The Fontane Sisters – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” This song reminds me of baking cookies with my meemaw when I was younger. Burl Ives – “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer” When I was younger I was in a show called A Christmas Carole and we would always sing this song after the show in the park for families.