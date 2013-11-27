Eddie Vedder Is Really Pissed That The Sacramento Kings Didn’t Move To Seattle

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has always been a bit of a hardcore sports fan, from his love of the local Seattle teams to his fanfare for whichever team employs Raul Ibanez. Hell, you can even buy autographed Vedder Cubs jerseys on eBay for about a thousand bucks a pop, just because he’s one of Wrigleyville’s most faithful celebrity fans. But get him going about the Seattle Supersonics, and you’ll see Vedder’s true colors.
Last week, at a show in Oklahoma City, Vedder explained some previous comments about his anger at OKC for stealing the Sonics away from Seattle, and he instead passed the buck and his outrage to the city of Sacramento for not allowing the Kings to move to Seattle. It makes sense that he’d break off a profanity-laced rant like this when he won’t have to answer for it at any concerts in Sacramento this year.
After comparing the people of Oklahoma City to the guy who married your ex-wife, Vedder says that Sacramento “f*cked it all up” and added, “F*ck Sacramento. When you think about it, if you’ve ever been to Sacramento, they’re already kind of f*cked.” So be sure to keep an eye out for Pearl Jam’s next single, “Butthurt Lead Singer Sports Fan Behind the Microphone in a Big City.”
(H/T to CBS Sports, banner via Getty)
As a Seattleite and owner of several Brent Barry Jersey’s I know my fair share of people that seriously hate Sacramento. I don’t get it. The way things went down with the Kings is what should happen when someone wants to move your team. If you can find alternative ownership who will buy the team and get a stadium built your team should never leave.
Just because Seattle didn’t get a fair chance when the Sonics left doesn’t mean we should do another city dirty.
If anything, I thought that Seattle fans should have understood it all.
Any Seattleite that is/was ever mad at Sacramento is an idiot who doesn’t understand how this kind of thing works, and they are just mad because they’ve read that they should be. I NEVER wanted the Kings. I’d rather wait for an expansion team once the current TV deal expires. And from what I’ve experienced, most Seattle sports fans feel the same way. Eddie Vedder is a fucking idiot.
I’ve lived in Sacramento for 17 years and for the life of me, can’t name a single player for the Kings. If we had lost them, it would have served everyone right. They renamed the Arena after A MATTRESS COMPANY, which is hilarious given all the noise complaints from people that managed to miss that living near an arena was probably not going to lead to quiet nights.
man, bring back the days when Vedder’s rants were about Celine Dion getting sodomized and comparing Good Charlotte’s music to feces popsicles.
I live in Oklahoma and was at that show. I just wanted him to shut up and play yellow lebetter.
You sound like a great fan.
I just can’t listen to the real Eddie Vedder anymore. Jay Mohr has ruined him for me.
Jay Mohr is a better Eddie Vedder than Eddie Vedder will ever be.
[www.youtube.com]
Vedder is a guy who said that the children of every gun owner should be killed by a gun. Really? You can’t be surprised this guy is off his rocker