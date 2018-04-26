Aaron DuRall

Wild Pink frontman John Ross puts a lot of thought into his lyrics, as he previously told Uproxx in an interview, but he knows they’re not always necessary. In his solo work as Eerie Gaits, he eschews words and leans more on the side of his musical personality that composes music for films and advertisements, as he’s done throughout the life of Wild Pink. He released Bridge Music, his debut Eerie Gaits album last year, which includes the ambient alt-country vibes of “Eau Gallie.”

Now he’s back with new Eerie Gaits music, this time contributing to a split single with Dondadi, the solo project of Connor Hanwick, who was formerly of The Drums. On “Anhonestain,” Ross combines acoustic finger-picked guitar with reverb-heavy textures, although the guitar eventually disappears altogether in favor of cinematic synth swells. He said of the song’s origins, “During the time I made this I was taking long walks before the sun would come up and it was bitterly cold outside. It’s a song for spring.”

Meanwhile, Dondadi’s contribution to the single, “In 4,” is also worthwhile, an electronic ambient tune filled with a variety of textures that’s, in a good way, more active and present than a lot of ambient music.

Listen to both songs above, and revisit our interview with Ross here.