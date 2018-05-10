Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, Eleanor Friedberger finally released her magnificent new solo album Rebound. One of the best songs from that record is a track titled “Everything,” and today, she’s pulled the curtain off a video to accompany that song. Opening with a shot of Friedberger at a hair washing station, the film captures a truncated glimpse into her life as she gets a trim and cuts oranges.

Talking to her recently about Rebound, Friedberger told me that, “I’m kinda searching for new ways to do something that’s relevant and I hope people can use in some way, use in their life, like driving to the grocery store or recognizing a lyric and say, ‘Gosh, this is how I felt.’ I hope people recognize me as a songwriter in a way that maybe they haven’t before, and say like, ‘She likes this particular brand of song that’s different in some way, and not like what I hear everywhere else.’”

In addition to her new video, Friedberger also revealed the full slate of dates for her upcoming tour of North America this fall. You can check to see if she’s playing your town below.

09/13 — Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

09/14 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings

09/15 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

09/17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House Blues

09/19 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

09/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/23 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/29 — Seattle, WA @ Colombia City Theater

09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle