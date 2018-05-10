Last week, Eleanor Friedberger finally released her magnificent new solo album Rebound. One of the best songs from that record is a track titled “Everything,” and today, she’s pulled the curtain off a video to accompany that song. Opening with a shot of Friedberger at a hair washing station, the film captures a truncated glimpse into her life as she gets a trim and cuts oranges.
Talking to her recently about Rebound, Friedberger told me that, “I’m kinda searching for new ways to do something that’s relevant and I hope people can use in some way, use in their life, like driving to the grocery store or recognizing a lyric and say, ‘Gosh, this is how I felt.’ I hope people recognize me as a songwriter in a way that maybe they haven’t before, and say like, ‘She likes this particular brand of song that’s different in some way, and not like what I hear everywhere else.’”
In addition to her new video, Friedberger also revealed the full slate of dates for her upcoming tour of North America this fall. You can check to see if she’s playing your town below.
09/13 — Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
09/14 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings
09/15 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
09/17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House Blues
09/19 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
09/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
09/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
09/23 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/28 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/29 — Seattle, WA @ Colombia City Theater
09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
10/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
