Recently, former Fiery Furnances singer Eleanor Friedberger announced she would release a new album this year, called Rebound. The lead-off single “In Between Stars” is much more programmed than her past work, and synthy than her past work, and today to accompany the video for the song she’s revealed a bit about what inspired her sound — and her album title in particular.

“I spent most of 2016 on the road, and I needed to keep that momentum going. I had always wanted to spend more time in Greece; take Greek lessons and get to know Athens better while hopefully writing some music. After November 8, 2016 I set that loose plan into motion. While friends back home were suddenly becoming politically activated for the first time, it was exciting to be living in a city where protest marches occur on a weekly, or sometimes daily basis. I assembled a band of Greek musicians, played a few shows, learned a few more Greek words, but didn’t get much writing done. It turned out to be more of a reconnaissance mission. After a month in Athens I asked my friend, the Greek musician Σtella, ‘What’s one thing I have to do before I leave?’ After some long and careful consideration she smiled and said, ‘you have to go to Rebound. It’s a time warp; kind of an 80s goth disco where everyone does the chicken dance; you’ll love it… but it’s only open on Saturdays after 3:00 AM.’Rebound proved to be a revelation in terms of finding the sound and energy for my fourth album. The club was very dark and despite the no smoking signs, like everywhere in Athens, it was very smoky. The ‘chicken dance’ Stella mentioned was a solitary one. I copied the slouchy strut, moving back and forth in line, swinging my arms in time to the music that at first sounded like Joy Division or maybe The Cure, but never revealed itself– one could only assume it to be knock-off by an unknown Baltic band. It was alienating and exhilarating.”

That’s an origin story to top them all. Watch the glitchy video for the track above, and check out her tour dates below.

04/22 — Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater

04/23 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

04/04 — London, UK @ Moth Club

04/06 — Lisbon, Portugal @ ZBD

04/07 — Auditorio Academia, Espinho

04/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Costello Club

04/09 — Castellon, Spain @ Teatre del Raval (SONS)

04/11 — Zaragoza, Spain @ La Lata de Bombillas

04/12 — Barcelona, Spain @ Fabra i Coats

04/28 — Kingston, NY @ BSP,

05/01 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/03 — Toronto, CA @ The Drake

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

05/23 — Kansas City, MI @ Uptown Theatre

05/25 — Ann Arbor, Michigan @ Hill Auditorium

05/26 — Buffalo, NY @ Art Park

05/28 — Montreal, CA @ Metropolis

05/30 — Toronto, CA @ Sony Center

05/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Centre

06/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

06/05 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amp

Rebound is out 5/4 via Frenchkiss Records. Pre-order it here.