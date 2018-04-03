Eleanor Friedberger Strives For More In Her Effervescent New Single ‘Make Me A Song’

On May 4, singer-songwriter Eleanor Friedberger will release her fourth studio album. Titled Rebound, Friedberger’s latest is a electronic-infused project that was informed by time spent in late-night discos overseas in Greece. One of the best offerings from Rebound is an upbeat, effervescent jam titled “Make Me A Song,” the video for which she’s shared today.

Opening with a shot of the singer waking up in bed, the video basically follows her as she progresses through her morning routine as she runs through her neighborhood and up into the canyons, greets a masseuse, and finally takes a plunge into a backyard swimming pool.

As for the song itself, despite it’s refrain, “I could love you more,” Friedberger insists “Make Me A Song,” isn’t actually a love song in the traditional sense. “It was inspired by an encounter with a born-again Christian musician I met while living in Athens,” she explained in a press release. “Over dinner he confessed: ‘I love Jesus; Jesus is my best friend.’ I was surprised– and even more surprised later, when I was searching for the right tone and lyrics for a song that could be long, meditative and unifying. I wanted to write a song about wanting to try harder and not knowing how.”

You can watch the video for Eleanor Friedberger’s “Make Me A Song” above.

