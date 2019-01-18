Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the release date for rising pop star Ella Vos’ EP Watch And Wait is only a week away, Vos has shared another great single to build anticipation while we, well, wait. “Temporary” is cathartic and confessional, as Vos waits for tough times to end (and wonders if they ever will). The fact that struggles are “only temporary” doesn’t diminish how much they hurt in the moment, and how when you’re suffering, even five minutes can feel like a lifetime while you wait for the clouds to clear. Vos’ voice is delicate and airy, demanding to be heard.

Vos wrote “Temporary” as she was undergoing treatment for cancer. “It’s only temporary” is a frequent refrain that anyone who has ever been sick or struggling has heard from loved ones. Vos contextualized the song and her frame of mind while writing it in a press statement:

“[‘It’s only temporary’] is what I wanted to hear and it’s what I’d tell myself, whether I believed it or not. I used to think of it as a meaningless phrase, because no one really knows how long anything is going to last, be it happiness or sadness, good health or bad. In those moments, my entire life felt like it was on hold, bound by the unknown. Nothing about it felt ‘temporary.’ But over time, I started to see things differently, and saw that what I was going through was just temporary I just had to look at things under a different light.”

Watch And Wait is out January 25 via Hwyl Records. Listen to “Temporary” above.