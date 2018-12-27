Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s been a glut of movies about pop stars lately, from A Star Is Born to Vox Lux. But Teen Spirit is immediately set apart from the rest of them with a killer, Robyn-soundtracked trailer.

The first official trailer for Teen Spirit, directed by The Handmaid’s Tale star Max Minghella, is out today. In the one-minute trailer, Elle Fanning’s character, an aspiring singer named Violet, auditions for an international singing competition program called Teen Spirit. Fanning sings Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” and judging by the whirlwind of performances and famous-person glory that follows, it looks like a star has been born.

In the film, Fanning will perform music by some of the biggest pop stars in the world —Grimes, Tegan And Sara, Annie Lennox, Sigrid, and Ariana Grande, along with some original songs. Carly Rae Jepsen and Jack Antonoff collaborated for a new song for the film’s soundtrack, called “Wildflowers.” Jepsen and Antonoff have collaborated before, on Jepsen’s album Emotion and the Bleachers track “Hate That You Know Me.” And as you can see in the short clip, Fanning has the singing voice to carry these songs, too.

Teen Spirit will be released this spring. You can check out the trailer above.