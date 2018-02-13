Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ellen Degeneres turned 60 years old at the end of January, and she just got around to having a party this past weekend. It turns out that the bash was worth the wait, though, because it featured an all-star lineup of musical performances.

Ellen talked about the party on her show, and she said that while parties can get expensive, she had some frugal advice: “Here’s a money-saving tip for you: don’t hire a band, invite all your musician friends. It turns out they’ll just perform for free, especially when there’s Don Julio involved.”

Thanks for making my birthday so special, @Pink. pic.twitter.com/7O2Qi7eLym — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

The talk show host has friends in high places, and among the performers were Pharrell, Pink, Melissa Etheridge, John Legend, French Montana, and Alessia Cara, none of whom Ellen had to pay a dime. There was even a cover of Adele’s “Hello” by Tig Notaro before Ellen decided to boot her off the stage. She also said that Reese Witherspoon with a huge part of making the party go as well as it did: “Now I see why she’s such an amazing producer. She’s the one who — and I won’t say forced — but strongly suggested everyone should perform.”

She referred to the evening as an “epic night,” and that sounds about right.