Though it would’ve made for great television to have Ellen DeGeneres chat with Kim Burrell about her disgraceful homophobic sermon, where the gospel singer preached about the “perverted homosexual spirit,” Ellen isn’t about giving hate a platform.
“She said some very not nice things about homosexuals, so I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she’s saying things about me,” Ellen said on the Thursday episode Burrell was scheduled to appear on. Pharrell, who appeared on the episode, echoed Ellen’s sentiments, telling the host that there wasn’t any room for “any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on.”
The producer said while he loved Burrell, much like he loves everyone else, “we all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.” Adding, “Live and let live. Love and let love.”
Ellen added that people like Burrell are why she frequently says “be kind to one another.” It’s something she wholeheartedly believes in as someone who’s faced hate and discrimination for being gay. “I just don’t understand anyone who’s experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that — it only gives me more compassion. It gives me more empty. I don’t want anyone to feel hurt because they’re different.”
Watch the clip below.
I had never heard of this Burrell lady until this week and now her name is everywhere. Seems like she’s getting more publicity than she’s due and might actually benefit from all this
Had she gone on the show it would have probably been worse but I agree. Once it was announced this was the only logical course of action.
Many have never heard of her, but it is due to her being a Gospel artist. I know your comment is not like the others I have encountered. Many are in the vein of attempted insults – i.e. “I have never heard of her so she is nobody #Burn” way. But how many Gospel acts does the average person know of outside of the ones whom crossover every decade (Kirk Franklin is a perfect example; Lecrae, another one)? She is very well known by those whom actually listen to Gospel music.
Within the genre, she will be lightly affected (if at all). And since it is a very specific form of music, she will not be affected outside of the realm. Those that do not listen to Gospel music were never buying or supporting her music anyway, so, makes zero to little difference once it is all said and done.
I think the message is much bigger than the failed belittlement of knowing, or not knowing who she is.
I think a different approach needs to be taken with situations like these. Why should the person get off so easy, ohhhh I don’t get to go on Ellen. ok whatever. How about Ellen, flip the script bring her on with Pharrell and Janelle Monae and have a round table discussion of why she feels that way. People want to have change yet when it’s right there for them to do, they don’t take the opportunity to hear her side of why she feels that way and also to give her their reasons for why they feel she is wrong. Just disappointed that this could have been a learning experience but instead it’s just another ellen dancing and being an idiot.
Lol at you thinking an Ellen show would be more than her dancing and being an idiot
See this is the problem. The Daily Show and whoever else all think the solution is, “Let’s bring the racist/homophobe/sexist on our show and bring their silly and wrong views to light” but all it does is spotlight some sociopath/ignoramus that truly thinks they are right and that everyone else is crazy. And then the people that would agree with them get to go LOOK, THEY’RE ON TV, THESE VIEWS ARE VALID I KNEW IT. There is nothing valid about hate. And it’s pathetic how it dominates culture and people in 2017.
@AsymmetricDizzy daily show is a joke. The whole Tomi shit was just awful on both sides. if Ellen actually had her on and had a serious open discussion about her views and then spoke about being gay and again, had a Serious dialogue I think that would be great, but Ellen just goes on being the court Jester dancing and being an idiot. I’ll bring Pharel on and have and we’ll goof on her being an idiot.
Pharrell is the best
When?