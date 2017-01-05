Ellen And Pharrell Discuss Kim Burrell’s Disgusting Anti-Gay Sermon

#Pharrell
Life Writer
01.05.17 9 Comments

Getty Image

Though it would’ve made for great television to have Ellen DeGeneres chat with Kim Burrell about her disgraceful homophobic sermon, where the gospel singer preached about the “perverted homosexual spirit,” Ellen isn’t about giving hate a platform.

“She said some very not nice things about homosexuals, so I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she’s saying things about me,” Ellen said on the Thursday episode Burrell was scheduled to appear on. Pharrell, who appeared on the episode, echoed Ellen’s sentiments, telling the host that there wasn’t any room for “any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on.”

The producer said while he loved Burrell, much like he loves everyone else, “we all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.” Adding, “Live and let live. Love and let love.”

Ellen added that people like Burrell are why she frequently says “be kind to one another.” It’s something she wholeheartedly believes in as someone who’s faced hate and discrimination for being gay. “I just don’t understand anyone who’s experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that — it only gives me more compassion. It gives me more empty. I don’t want anyone to feel hurt because they’re different.”

Watch the clip below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell
TAGSELLENKim BurrellPHARRELL

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP