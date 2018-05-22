Getty Image

The Scoreboard is Uproxx Music’s bi-monthly look at who is putting points on the board and who is taking major Ls in the music world over the past couple weeks.

There’s a lot of hate in the world right now (my feelings towards people who hear “yanny,” for example), so it’s nice when I get to report on love. I can’t confirm whether or not Elon Musk and Grimes have used the “L” word with each other yet, but their geeky affection towards each other is as refreshing as it is endearing. Elsewhere in the music universe, Deadmau5 lived up to his name by getting his neck (figuratively) snapped in a trap when he tried to come at Lil Yachty, James Blunt is a wonderful (and lovelorn in the subway) soldier, and if you’re going to a U2 show, all these fast cars will do you no good.

Also, I was kidding earlier and it’s OK if you don’t hear “laurel.” We can’t all be right all the time.

Win: Nerd love

Getty Image

Grimes sometimes seems like an alien whose style is beyond our world, and Elon Musk seemingly wants nothing more than to shake extraterrestrial hands, so while the two were perhaps an unexpected pairing, they’re not exactly a surprising one. They initially bonded over a joke about artificial intelligence and 18th-century French style, which sounds more like the origin story of an insufferable Seattle coffee shop than a celebrity relationship. Musk even convinced her to change her name to c, the scientific symbol for the speed of light, because if he really wants to mold the future in his ultra geeky image, why not Grimes too?

Loss: Electronic Denial Music

Getty Image

Pulling a reverse LCD Soundsystem, Lil Yachty wanted a hit, and he wanted it with an EDM collaborator. Deadmau5, not one to turn his rodent nose up at a joke, decided to shut Yachty down with what amounted to a snarky “no, you suck.” Fake Diplo stormed in with the hottest anti-mau5 fire — “I don’t think he was asking you, he said he wanted to do a big song” — but basically everybody who decided to chime in thought Deadmau5 was wrong and dumb. Being mean on the internet for no reason isn’t as cool as it used to be, apparently, and now, if you come around this way, you will get clapped.