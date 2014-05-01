Elton John + System Of A Down = This Amazing ‘Crocodile Chop’ Mashup

“Chop Suey!” was never officially banned from the radio by Clear Channel, but it was listed on their post-9/11 memorandum of “lyrically questionable” songs. People were cool with System of a Down’s self-righteous suicide on September 10, but September 12? NO WAY. If only Clear Channel had punished a song that ACTUALLY deserves to never be heard again: “Crocodile Rock.”
And yet, when you combine the “Chop” with the “Croc,” something magical happens: you don’t hate Elton John’s LAAAAAAAAAAAA LA LA LA LA LA nearly as much. Only a little.
Crocodile Rock is rad.
this is upsetting
I’m all for a good mash-up, but this is like LSD-nightmare fuel.
Yeah, no
I like this. I liked these mashups a few years ago when they were mainly made of actual songs, which is hard to do. Then dj’s started just putting rap over pop songs, which is easy to do, i.e., lazy.
One of my favorites at the time was
Christina Aguilera x Jet: Pop song x Blues/Rock = Southern Babtist revival meetin’, with the full-on white-robed chorus and old aunt Emogene squirming on the floor having caught “the Spirit”.
Good times.
Should I be ashamed to admit I like this? I probably should be ashamed.
Yes, absolutely you should. Because it sucks.
I dig it. Nothing I’d listen to on a regular basis or anything like that but it was creative enough to “like” it….
Thanks for the clarification guys. I’ll be in the corner, reflecting.