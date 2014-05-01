Elton John + System Of A Down = This Amazing ‘Crocodile Chop’ Mashup

#Elton John #Mashups
05.01.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

“Chop Suey!” was never officially banned from the radio by Clear Channel, but it was listed on their post-9/11 memorandum of “lyrically questionable” songs. People were cool with System of a Down’s self-righteous suicide on September 10, but September 12? NO WAY. If only Clear Channel had punished a song that ACTUALLY deserves to never be heard again: “Crocodile Rock.”

And yet, when you combine the “Chop” with the “Croc,” something magical happens: you don’t hate Elton John’s LAAAAAAAAAAAA LA LA LA LA LA nearly as much. Only a little.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elton John#Mashups
TAGSELTON JOHNMashupsSYSTEM OF A DOWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP