Getty Image

Johnny Cash was the rare artist who’s influence and music managed to transcend pretty much any and all genres. Whether you count yourself as a rock fan, country, R&B, soul, it doesn’t matter; chances are there’s a place in your playlist for “The Man In Black.” The breadth of Cash’s influence comes into stunning focus on the upcoming compilation tribute album Forever Words, in which some of the biggest stars in the world used a collection of his poetry and set it to new music. We’ve already gotten to hear Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s, incredible posthumous entry into the set, and now today, we get to hear Elvis Costello’s.

Titled “I’ll Still Love You,” Costello’s take on Cash is a tender and aching ballad, replete with gorgeous strings, slight piano, and a lonely trumpet. “The folio of lyrics was before me on the kitchen table, and there was one lyric that was thought to be one that might suit me,” he said in an interview tied to the project. “I knew right away it wasn’t to be played,” he added. “You could hear his musical voice on many of the lyrics on the page, but not this one; not to me anyway. I heard something completely different.”

Forever Words is set to drop next month on April 6th. You can check out Elvis Costello’s “I’ll Still Love You” above.