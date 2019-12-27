Getty Image
EMI Has Reportedly Reopened Its Lawsuit Against Kanye West

2019 was a busy year for Kanye West, and that includes his legal drama with his music publishing company EMI, which has been ongoing all year. In January, he sued the company, with the lawsuit “regarding the parties’ rights and obligations to one another under the Recording Agreement and Extensions.” In March, EMI counter-sued Kanye for trying to terminate their agreement.

In September, it seemed like this was all water under the bridge, as it was reported that the two parties had reportedly settled their lawsuits for an undisclosed amount. However, it now seems that wasn’t actually the end of this situation: TMZ reports that EMI has re-opened its suit against Kanye.

The publication reports that, according to legal documents, the judge in the case has signed off on EMI’s request to re-open the case. Back in September, the case was tossed out, but the judge said either party could re-open the case by December 27. According to TMZ, EMI’s lawyers wrote, “unfortunately the parties have been unable to finalize the terms of the settlement agreement.”

One thing that did go as planned for Kanye, though, was the release of his Sunday Service Christmas album, Jesus Is Born. He said in October that he planned to release the record on Christmas Day, and although Jesus Is King faced multiple delays, Jesus Is Born was actually released on time.

