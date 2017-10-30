Eminem’s ‘SNL’ Appearance All But Confirms His New Album Is Imminent

Saturday Night Live is set to have a pretty hefty month of November when it comes to musical guests, with Taylor Swift’s Reputation and Eminem’s untitled new album — though it might be called Revival — both set for release during the thirty days between October and December. As was announced in a tweet, Miley Cyrus will appear as musical guest on the Larry David-hosted November 4 episode, while Taylor Swift will join Tiffany Haddish on November 11, and Eminem will appear alongside first-time host Chance The Rapper on November 18.

Eminem’s scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live all but confirms that his upcoming, reportedly heavily anti-Trump album (honestly, are you surprised about that one at this point?) will be dropping sometime around the time he will take the stage as musical guest. We already know that Taylor Swift’s Reputation is out 11/10, and that Eminem’s album will likely have a release date and title sometime in the near future. However, this scheduled appearance might confirm that rumored November 17 release date for the album.

Additionally, Chance The Rapper’s hosting appearance promises some goodies, as his last performance as musical guest yielded the Run-DMC inspired “Jingle Barack” sketch, which was pretty weird but also really funny. Check that out below.