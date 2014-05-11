Eminem’s Mother’s Day Music Video Is The Best Thing Spike Lee Has Made In Years

To say that Eminem has a complicated relationship with his mother is as much of an understatement as Dr. Dre is not-poor. Not only did he call her a “selfish bitch” who should “f*ckin’ burn in hell,” she once sued him for $10 million for slander. They’re a regular June and Beaver Cleaver, those two. But today’s Mother’s Day and it’s time to let bygones be no tits, which is why in the Spike Lee-directed music video for “Headlights,” Eminem apologizes for everything’s that happened between them.
Cause to this day we remain estranged and I hate it though
Cause you ain’t even get to witness your grandbabies grow
But I’m sorry momma for “Cleaning Out My Closet,” at the time I was angry
Rightfully, maybe so, never meant that far to take it though
Cause, now I know it’s not your fault and I’m not making jokes
That song I’ll no longer play at shows and I cringe every time it’s on the radio
I’d say send this video to your mom, but no. Buy her a Fleetwood Mac CD. That’s all she wants, anyway.
Nobody likes a waffler, Marshall.
Flip flopping Slim Shady.
The Mom hate was the only thing I never dug about Eminem so this makes me happy. Cleaning out My Closet is definitely my least favorite song of his (followed by The Way I Am…I Know people loved it but it just didn’t do it for me.
Glad he is trying to make up with her. You can’t be angry about the same thing forever. Sometimes it’s just better to move on.
If you’re going to get her that Fleetwood Mac CD though, at least broaden her palate a bit and get her something before Buckingham & Nicks. I’d go with Bare Trees from ’72.
I’m a mom and if my kids bought me Fleetwood Mac I’d disown them. But they can buy me all the Eminem they want. This was a great video.
You’re like a 30 something hot mom though…most of our moms around here are in their 50’s I would imagine.
@SomethingSomethingDangerZone You just made my day. Today you are officially my favorite person!!!
