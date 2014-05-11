Eminem’s Mother’s Day Music Video Is The Best Thing Spike Lee Has Made In Years

To say that Eminem has a complicated relationship with his mother is as much of an understatement as Dr. Dre is not-poor. Not only did he call her a “selfish bitch” who should “f*ckin’ burn in hell,” she once sued him for $10 million for slander. They’re a regular June and Beaver Cleaver, those two. But today’s Mother’s Day and it’s time to let bygones be no tits, which is why in the Spike Lee-directed music video for “Headlights,” Eminem apologizes for everything’s that happened between them.

Cause to this day we remain estranged and I hate it though

Cause you ain’t even get to witness your grandbabies grow

But I’m sorry momma for “Cleaning Out My Closet,” at the time I was angry

Rightfully, maybe so, never meant that far to take it though

Cause, now I know it’s not your fault and I’m not making jokes

That song I’ll no longer play at shows and I cringe every time it’s on the radio

I’d say send this video to your mom, but no. Buy her a Fleetwood Mac CD. That’s all she wants, anyway.