There’s hardly a song that’s as feel-good and instantly recognizable as Empire Of The Sun’s 2009 single “Walking On A Dream” — it’s a tune that is “forever ingrained in the DNA of what music in America in the mid 2000s felt like.” The track, which comes off Empire of the Sun’s debut album of the same name, is celebrating its ten year anniversary with an exclusive, limited-edition (and transparent blood orange!) vinyl release, available February 1.

Along with the vinyl –- the first vinyl release of the album in more than three years -– Empire of the Sun will also be sharing a previously unreleased track titled “Chrysalis.”

Walking On A Dream sold close to 2 million copies worldwide at the time of its release, winning numerous awards and marking the duo as one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. Since then, Empire Of The Sun have released two more full-length albums: 2013’s Ice On The Dunes and 2016’s Two Vines, which features guest contributions from revered artists including Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Wendy Melvoin of Prince’s band The Revolution.

The tenth anniversary vinyl of Empire of the Sun’s Walking On A Dream is out on February 1. You can pre-order it via Astralwerks here.