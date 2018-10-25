Empress Of Throws A Retro Dance Party In The Shimmering ‘I Don’t Even Smoke Weed’ Video

10.25.18

On the heels of her fantastic new record Us, a sparkling, DIY pop gem concerned with relationships and self-love, Empress Of has released a new video for one of the album’s most compelling tracks. “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed” is a strutting, synthy ode to what it feels like to be with someone who empowers you to leave behind all your misgivings and be open to the moment. In the self-directed video, Lorely Rodriguez and her crew throw a retro dance party, weaving in and out of smoky, red-hued rooms and flexing their dance moves for each other and the camera.

For her part, Rodriguez rocks a diamond-studded leather jacket and pink silk gloves that give her the look of an auteur about to really come into her own as a performer. Though her last album, Me was more understated, Rodriguez has spun the Empress Of project toward the shiny, higher reaches of pop without losing any of the independent heart that made her a quickly beloved addition to the scene. Check out her video for “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed” above, and read our album review of her new record Us, here.

Us is out now via Terrible Records. Get it here.

