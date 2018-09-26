Dana Boulos

Following the release of the excellent “Trust Me Baby” and “When I’m With Him,” Empress Of (the nom de plume of singer Lorely Rodriguez) has shared another new single, “Love For Me.”

Empress Of is one of the most exciting acts in pop right now. Her 2015 debut, Me, was one of my favorite albums of that year, and her follow-up is shaping up to be just as great. “Trust Me Baby” and “When I’m With Him” feature both English and Spanish lyrics and lean more toward an R&B sound, but “Love For Me” is pure pop. The song still has that element of signature Empress Of unexpectedness, though. The synths at the beginning sound like an alarm, and the chorus explodes from mellow verses. The sweet, romantic vibe of the melody contrasts with the lyrics, which see the singer unsure if her passion for a relationship is matched: “You say that you love me / I wanna know if you got love for me / You say that you miss me / I wanna know if you’ve got love for me.”

Empress Of’s new album, Us, is due out October 19 on Terrible Records. You can pre-order her album here, and listen to “Love For Me” below.