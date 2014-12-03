The ‘Everybody Knows Sh*t F*ck’ Song Might Go Down As One Of The Internet’s Greatest Achievements

It’s very rare that you find a treasure on the internet that is so beautiful, so amazing, that you feel almost like Neil Armstrong first setting foot on the moon when discovering it. This is one of those times. I really can’t sell this video enough — after recovering from the shock I was in for a full five minutes after having watched it — but at the same time, no words I can say could ever possibly hope to do it justice.

So just sit back and enjoy the oddly catchy musical stylings of this Berlin street musician singing and dancing along to the “Everybody Knows Sh*t F*ck” song. What’s it all about, though? There are a lot of possible meanings, but personally I like to believe that ultimately it’s to be interpreted by the beholder.

(Language obviously NSFW)

The "everybody knows shit fuck" dance. A post shared by @ louisaamenke on Dec 3, 2014 at 1:28am PST

(Via Reddit)