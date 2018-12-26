Getty Image

Vampire Weekend frontman (and new father) Ezra Koenig shared a festive holiday video to his Instagram last night. In the video, Koenig and some pals (who appear to be the Haim sisters) rehearse the seasonal classic “Little Drummer Boy.” Both Koenig and the Haim sisters are Jewish, but apart from its Christmas connotation, “Little Drummer Boy” is also an inspirational story about a kid who faces up against adults and just smashes the drums.

In the video’s caption, Koenig rhapsodized about the journey of the Little Drummer Boy and quoted Eminem:

“A late night jam session in honor of the prince of peace. ‘Little Drummer Boy’ is a top three Christmas song imho. Imagine that you come to see the messiah and he’s been given all sorts of regal gifts like frankincense and myrrh. All you have to give is… a drum solo. You only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime. You wail on the snare for a solid 20 minutes. Paradiddles upon paradiddles. You collapse in exhaustion. Did he like it? It’s unclear… until he smiles. You killed it, drummer boy.

Watch Koenig and the Haim sisters’ “Little Drummer Boy” jam session below.