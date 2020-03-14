The Coronavirus has forced a number of sports and entertainment leagues to suspend or cancel their upcoming events. The NBA season has been suspended, while the NCAA has canceled tournament play. SXSW, Ultra Music Festival, Coachella, Something In The Water, Dreamville Festival and more have all postponed or canceled their own plans for showcases this. The general understanding amongst the sports and entertainment industries is that events involving large crowds should be halted for the time being. But it appears Post Malone ignored the memo, continuing with his Runaway Tour and angering many.

Getting more video from inside @pepsicenter. Thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out… it’s packed. So much for social distancing. #9News pic.twitter.com/8uPbHN0lEi — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) March 13, 2020

Thursday night, Malone took to Colorado’s Pepsi Center for the latest stop on his tour. According to TMZ, while Colorado has yet to ban large public gatherings, the state has advised against them. And yet the Pepsi Center looked like a sold-out affair, the 18,000 seat area filled to capacity. Those who were upset with Malone’s decision to not cancel the concert took to social media.

We didn't suspend every major sport to have Post Malone screw this up for us. Get your shit together, Colorado. https://t.co/OYxgir7ybj — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 13, 2020

-NBA season suspended

-NCAA tournament cancelled

-NHL Season suspended

-MLB Season postponed

-Denver schools shut down

-CO in state of emergency

-Post Malone concert? Packed. #9News https://t.co/7dzgQ8Aj5o — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 13, 2020

The level of selfishness, ignorance, and carelessness here has me completely disillusioned. — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) March 13, 2020

Billie Eilish was another performer criticized for continuing her tour, with fans questioning why her Raleigh, North Carolina stop was not canceled. Large gatherings of crowds in North Carolina have also y et to be canceled, but city leaders have urged people to avoid them.

So you’re not gonna postpone the one in Raleigh, North Carolina. 🥴Everything else in NC is being cancelled…even on campus college classes. — Breanna Trivett (@Brebrooke18) March 12, 2020

As of now Raleigh is going on, pretty staggering given the circumstances. Really hoping they decide to delay last minute. — Brian Trenor (@bctrenor) March 12, 2020

At the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Billie Eilish is performing to a sold out concert of almost 20,000 people Why is this not being shut down? — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) March 12, 2020

Both Malone and Eilish’s tours were cancelled on Thursday, as were all tours overseen by Live Nation and AEG, according to Billboard. The two simply decided to squeeze in a couple more performances before everyone quarantines.

(Via TMZ)