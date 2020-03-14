Getty Image
Post Malone And Billie Eilish’s Recent Performances For Packed Arenas Have Left Fans Upset

The Coronavirus has forced a number of sports and entertainment leagues to suspend or cancel their upcoming events. The NBA season has been suspended, while the NCAA has canceled tournament play. SXSW, Ultra Music Festival, Coachella, Something In The Water, Dreamville Festival and more have all postponed or canceled their own plans for showcases this. The general understanding amongst the sports and entertainment industries is that events involving large crowds should be halted for the time being. But it appears Post Malone ignored the memo, continuing with his Runaway Tour and angering many.

Thursday night, Malone took to Colorado’s Pepsi Center for the latest stop on his tour. According to TMZ, while Colorado has yet to ban large public gatherings, the state has advised against them. And yet the Pepsi Center looked like a sold-out affair, the 18,000 seat area filled to capacity. Those who were upset with Malone’s decision to not cancel the concert took to social media.

Billie Eilish was another performer criticized for continuing her tour, with fans questioning why her Raleigh, North Carolina stop was not canceled. Large gatherings of crowds in North Carolina have also y et to be canceled, but city leaders have urged people to avoid them.

Both Malone and Eilish’s tours were cancelled on Thursday, as were all tours overseen by Live Nation and AEG, according to Billboard. The two simply decided to squeeze in a couple more performances before everyone quarantines.

