So far in the promotional cycle for God’s Favorite Customer, Father John Misty has gotten pretty creative with his videos. His clip for “Mr. Tillman,” for example, featured a paradoxical Groundhog Day sort of scenario, and later, his clip for “Please Don’t Die” was an animated stop-motion zombie musical. With his video for the album’s title track, though, he decided to take a more traditional route: The clip sees him walking New York City streets throughout the night and early morning, taking flowers from a memorial site, smoking cigarettes, and otherwise sauntering around in what seems like an emotional haze.

It’s definitely an emotional song, and Misty previously said about the album as a whole, “It’s really rooted in something that happened last year that was… well, my life blew up. I think the music essentially serves the purpose of making the painful and the isolating less painful and less isolating. But in short, it’s a heartache album.” Interestingly, the video is directed by his wife, Emma Elizabeth Tillman, and it’s been speculated that the song is about her: He sings in the chorus, “Speak to me / Won’t you speak, sweet angel? / Don’t you remember me? / I was God’s favorite customer.”

Watch the video for “God’s Favorite Customer” above, and read our review of God’s Favorite Customer here.

God’s Favorite Customer is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.