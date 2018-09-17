Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Father John Misty is an absolutely electric live performer, yet somehow, we don’t have a live album from Josh Tillman. Well, that’s going to change really soon: Father John Misty: Live At Third Man Records is getting a vinyl release really soon, on September 28 via Third Man Records.

That said, it’s not exactly a live album in the traditional sense, in that it’s kind of short, just a seven-track effort. However, it’s a pretty special release. As the folks at Third Man wrote about the solo acoustic set, “In September last year, Josh Tillman stopped by our Nashville headquarters on an otherwise ordinary Tuesday afternoon and surprised us all with a lunchtime solo, acoustic set before his sold-out Ryman Auditorium performance. We, of course, had our 1955 Scully Lathe warmed at the ready to capture the occasion.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Third Man Records has shared video of Misty’s performance of “Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins),” so watch that above, and below, find the Father John Misty: Live At Third Man Records album art, tracklist and the audio for “So I’m Growing Old On Magic Mountain.”

Third Man Records

1. “I Love You, Honeybear”

2. “I’m Writing A Novel”

3. “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings”

4. “Chateau Lobby #4 (In C for Two Virgins)”

5. “So I’m Growing Old On Magic Mountain”

6. “Holy Shit”

7. “Everyman Needs A Companion”

Father John Misty: Live At Third Man Records is out 9/28 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.