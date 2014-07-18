Feast Your Eyes On Drake, Elvis, Madonna, And More Reimagined With Corn Flakes

New York City artist Sarah Rosado makes playing with her food look so darn good — literally.

Using nothing but corn flakes, the Bronx-based Rosado has whipped up delicious portraits of Drake, John Lennon, Britney Spears, Slash, Lauryn Hill, Elvis, and more. The concept for the crunchy series came to her while she was eating breakfast and listening to music. Feast your eyes on some of ’em below. They’re Grrrrreat!

Tony the Tiger, God rest his soul, is probably loving this.

