Feast Your Eyes On Drake, Elvis, Madonna, And More Reimagined With Corn Flakes

#Madonna #Music #Drake #Food
07.17.14 4 years ago

New York City artist Sarah Rosado makes playing with her food look so darn good — literally.

Using nothing but corn flakes, the Bronx-based Rosado has whipped up delicious portraits of Drake, John Lennon, Britney Spears, Slash, Lauryn Hill, Elvis, and more. The concept for the crunchy series came to her while she was eating breakfast and listening to music. Feast your eyes on some of ’em below. They’re Grrrrreat!

Tony the Tiger, God rest his soul, is probably loving this.

Via Complex

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna#Music#Drake#Food
TAGSCEREALcorn flakesDrakeFOODmadonnaMusicPORTRAITSweird art

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP