femdot. Chose Hip-Hop Over Science And The Decision Is Paying Off

femdot. is on his way to becoming a household name, but he already is to Chicago hip-hop heads. His 2019 album ’94 Camry Music was revered and he has collaborated with fellow Windy City favorites like Saba, Taylor Bennett, and Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade. Those co-signs are just one reason why femdot. is a name to know and one that the latest “Magnum Scenes” video sheds some light on.

The rapper starts the clip by speaking about his connection to his home and how it plays into his strengths as an artist, saying, “It’s a very authentic city. You can’t fake it here. You read through that. Relatability is probably my superpower as an artist. I only speak on what I know, so the music is a reflection of Chicago.”

Interestingly, femdot. finds himself where he is today after choosing rap over another passion of his: science. When he went off to college, Chicago was having a hip-hop moment thanks to the rise of artists like Chance The Rapper, which made femdot. want to devote himself to music. He explains why being back in Chicago was critical to making that happen for him, saying, “A lot of these rappers in the city started getting a look, and I’m like, ‘Man, I wonder what would happen if I was home.’ In Chicago, if you’re not around, you’re out of sight, out of mind. If you’re not home, that’s cool and people will love you and whatever, but it hit different when they know you feel this, too.”

Elsewhere in the clip, femdot. speaks about his childhood interest in music, the people he surrounded himself with, his philanthropic endeavors, and more, so check out the video above and explore the other scenes covered in this series here.