This year was packed with great music, featuring long-awaited comebacks from artists like SZA and Beyonce as well as infectious, record-breaking hits like Harry Styles’s “As It Was” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.” However, statistics from Chart Data on Twitter show a significant decline in the number of hits from last year to this year.

In a tweet, the account shared the 14 songs that were No. 1s this year: “Easy On Me” by Adele, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Charlie Puth, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “As It Was” by Styles, “First Class” by Jack Harlow, “Wait For U” by Future, “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake and 21 Savage, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “Break My Soul” by Beyonce, “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Anti-Hero” by Swift, and finally “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey.

Last year, however, had 19 No. 1s. This included “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo, “What’s Next” by Drake, “Up” by Cardi B, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic, “Rapstar” by Polo G, “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd, “Good 4 U” by Rodrigo, “Butter” by BTS, “Permission To Dance,” by BTS, “Stay” by Bieber and The Kid Laroi, “Way 2 Sexy” by Drake, “My Universe” by BTS and Coldplay, “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow “Easy On Me” by Adele, and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” by Swift.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.