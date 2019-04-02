Field Medic’s ‘The Bottle’s My Lover, She’s Just My Friend’ Is A Melancholy Ode To Drinking To Oblivion

04.02.19 31 mins ago

Los Angeles folk artist Field Medic (real name Kevin Patrick) has released another track from his upcoming album Fade Into The Dawn. “The Bottle’s My Lover, She’s Just My Friend” is a haunting, softly strummed love song about the one who’s there for you when no one else is, when you push everyone else away — alcohol.

“This song first came into my head as an idea when i was still living in San Francisco, working and living in the sunroom,” Patrick said of the song. “I was sort of seeing somebody and was reflecting on how more times than not they would ask me to come hang out or do something and I would decline under the pretense of being busy, but wind up drinking alone in my room… maybe making art, but mostly just drinking for the sake of getting drunk. Flash forward six months or so and I had moved out of San Francisco, quit my job, and was bouncing between touring and couch surfing. One day in Canoga Park where I was crashing with my friend Derek, I was struck with the profound sadness, lack of inspiration, & direction I felt… I lived nowhere, didn’t have much to show for my ‘leap of faith,’ but the one constant in my life for many years was my habit of hanging out alone and drinking until I passed out.”

Field Medic’s album Fade Into The Dawn is out April 19 via Run For Cover. You can pre-order it here, and listen to “The Bottle’s My Lover, She’s Just My Friend” above.

TAGSfade into the dawnfield medicthe bottle's my lover, she's just my friend
