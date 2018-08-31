The latest FIFA game from EA doesn’t come out until September 28, but to whet players’ appetites for the upcoming soccer simulation, the publisher has released the soundtrack to Spotify. Check it out below.

Reflecting the international appeal of The Beautiful Game, the 43-track FIFA 19 collection features a broad and diverse array of artists from all over the world, with genres ranging from the standard hip-hop and pop offerings to UK grime, EDM, and even neo-soul.

J. Cole, Logic, Bas, and Childish Gambino comprise much of the hip-hop selection, while Gorillaz and Scottish group Young Fathers contribute some experimental sounds. Afropop artist Bantu brings his tropical flair to the proceedings, while Bugzy Malone takes the soundtrack to the Endz of Manchester. American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Oslo DJ Bearson, and British rapper Kojey Radical round out the sounds of FIFA 19 providing an eclectic mix of sounds and styles to challenge your favorite clubs to.

In addition, EA has made exclusive kits available to players featuring designs from popular artists like Imagine Dragons, CHVRCHES, Logic, Jungle and Brazilian MC Emicida when players pre-order FIFA 19.

See below for the Spotify playlist of the FIFA 19 soundtrack and get ready to pick up the game itself on September 28.