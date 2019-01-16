King Princess may be gearing up for a massive US tour that starts tomorrow, but it looks like the pop singer-songwriter might have a few more surprises for us. KP (real name Mikaela Straus) posted an intriguing photo to her Instagram last night. In the blurry, black and white pic, Straus high fives a woman dressed in a casual hoodie and glasses.

Fans in the comments think the woman bears a strong resemblance to Fiona Apple. Dozens of commenters tagged Straus to ask if it was Apple in the pic. While Straus didn’t respond to any of them, she did reply to filmmaker/photographer Zelda Hallman, who said “Pretty sure I made that photo…” Straus replied “Omg u fully did.”

Hallman’s own Instagram has an un-cropped, full-color version of the photo that confirms it’s Apple. Straus and Hallman didn’t share many details about the reason they were all hanging out — whether it was for a song, interview, or just to chat — but Straus captioned her Insta post with “We made something special,” which implies that the two might have collaborated on something.

King Princess’ upcoming debut album is expected sometime this year from Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records. Fiona Apple’s most recent record, The Idler Wheel… was released in 2012, though the enigmatic star has resurfaced to record a theme song for Showtime’s series The Affair, to perform with St. Vincent at a festival in Texas, and denounce Donald Trump in the spirit of Christmas.

The 20-year-old Straus is around the same age Apple was when her debut album came out, and her rise to fame has been nearly as meteoric. A collab between this budding alt-pop icon and one of the most legendary lyricists and performers of the last few decades would be incredible. Make it happen, 2019!