The Grammys can be a little insular and predictable. That’s not exactly a hot take. But of all the various awards and categories, nothing’s as formulaic as the nominations for the biggest award of them all, Album Of The Year. Of the past four AOTY winners, three had been nominated for the award in previous years. The fourth, Kacey Musgraves, had previously been nominated for five Grammys in different categories, winning two. As is often said about Presidential elections, “name recognition” is a major factor in shrinking the field of likely AOTY nominees. But it’s not entirely a popularity contest — of this year’s eight nominees, only three hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Instead, the Grammys’ pattern of selecting the AOTY nominees feels more like typecasting. This is how we end up with critical favorites next to commercial sensations, a wide variety of genres, and an overall sense of well-rounded — but also highly manicured — order. Especially since 2010, each year’s group of nominees is easily divided into five categories, as follows: The Radio Dominator: In nearly all circumstances, the album that contains more hit singles than the other nominees. Not necessarily the poppiest, by the standard definition of the word, nor the album by the biggest star. It’s just too successful and omnipresent to ignore. Prime example: Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream

The Radio Dominators: 2010: Taylor Swift – Fearless

2011: Katy Perry – Teenage Dream

2012: Bruno Mars – Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Rihanna – Loud

2013: Fun – Some Nights

2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – The Heist

2015: Ed Sheeran – X

2016: The Weeknd – Beauty Behind The Madness

2017: Justin Bieber – Purpose

2018: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

2019: Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy, Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

2020: Lil Nas X – 7, Lizzo – Cuz I Love You, Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next This one requires the most mathematical explanation. All of these albums scored at least two Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The average number of Top 20 hits per Radio Dominator nominee is 3.4, with the highest total being Teenage Dream’s tally of six. Lil Nas X and Lizzo’s albums from this past year are the only two that had less than three Top 20 hits, but both had very successful No. 1 singles. The average number of No. 1 hits per Radio Dominator is 1.6, with the highest total again belonging to Teenage Dream (that album was an absolute juggernaut), which had six. Some other notes: 2012 is the only pre-2019 year to have two albums in one category. Why? Because between Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, and Adele, nothing was particularly weird that year, and all five albums were unusually commercially successful. That scenario’s similar to this year’s field — minus the surprise inclusion of Bon Iver’s i,i — where half of the albums are by first-time AOTY nominees (three of them first-time nominees, period) who all enjoyed massively popular breakout years in 2019. And lastly, why is Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic considered a Radio Dominator rather than a Gimme in 2018? Well, it’s because Kendrick Lamar’s Damn was also nominated that year. Unlike Bruno, who’s sophomore offering, Unorthodox Jukebox, failed to receive an AOTY nomination, Kendrick’s landed three straight solo albums in that category. The Weird Ones: 2010: Lady Gaga – The Fame

2011: Arcade Fire – The Suburbs

2012: N/A

2013: Frank Ocean – Channel Orange

2014: Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, MAAD City

2015: Beyoncé – Beyoncé

2016: Alabama Shakes – Sound & Color

2017: Beyoncé – Lemonade

2018: Lorde – Melodrama

2019: Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer, Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

2020: Bon Iver – i,i Like we said in the initial description, “weird” is a subjective term. Sometimes it’s about the amount of inhuman, pitch-shifted vocals on an album (Frank Ocean, Kendrick, Lorde, Bon Iver), sometimes it’s about being the most indie (Arcade Fire, Bon Iver), sometimes it’s about subverting audiences’ expectations (Beyoncé, Lorde, Kacey Musgraves), sometimes it’s about being the black sheep in a class of nominees (Frank Ocean, Alabama Shakes) and in the case of Lady Gaga, it’s about being a feisty, uncompromising upstart who took the industry by storm. Sure, The Fame had two more No. 1 singles than the Radio Dominator that year (Taylor Swift’s Fearless), but those singles were surprise hits that sounded like nothing else on the airwaves. Swift was more palatable. Is Good Kid, MAAD City objectively weirder than Kendrick Lamar’s other two AOTY-nominated albums? No, but he was a first-time nominee that year, and it’s already pretty weird to see rap albums nominated in this category. Is Alabama Shakes’ Sound & Color weirder than Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, another 2016 inclusion? No, but seeing a first-time nominee blues-rock band get an AOTY nod was more shocking. Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour is as easy-listening an album as any listed in this article, but it’s a mainstream country album inspired by acid trips and LGBTQ inclusiveness, and how wild is that?

The Ambitious Ones: 2010: The Black Eyed Peas – The E.N.D.

2011: Eminem – Recovery

2012: Lady Gaga – Born This Way

2013: Mumford & Sons – Babel

2014: Daft Punk – Random Access Memories

2015: Pharrell Williams – Girl

2016: Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly

2017: Drake – Views

2018: Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love

2019: Drake – Scorpion, HER – HER

2020: Lana Del Rey – Norman F*cking Rockwell From The Black Eyed Peas’ bald-faced pursuit of EDM on The E.N.D. to Lana Del Rey’s highly personal, 67-minute-long Norman F*cking Rockwell, these albums are a lot. Sometimes, they border on weird, like Random Access Memories or To Pimp A Butterfly, but they’re always bold in a, ‘You’re gonna sit here and listen to this whole thing, whether you like it or not’-type of way. Oftentimes, they’re bloated and gratuitous in a way that turns off critics, like Eminem’s moody Recovery, Drake’s slogging most recent albums, or HER’s unreasonably lengthy debut. They often represent departures from the norm, but not necessarily in a weird way — think Mumford & Sons dressing up like Civil War castoffs and opting for uncool instrumentation, but still crafting very pop-conscious songs. Should Pharrell be abandoning his production chops to lead an album of funk-pop? Should Daft Punk, the most revered electronic party-starters of their generation, dive headfirst into the ‘70s? Should Childish Gambino leave rap and acting behind for Funkadelic worship? Who knows, but they’re all audacious enough to land here. The Mature Ones: 2010: Dave Matthews Band – Big Whiskey & The GrooGrux King

2011: Lady Antebellum – Need You Now

2012: Foo Fighters – Wasting Light

2013: The Black Keys – El Camino

2014: Sara Bareilles – The Blessed Unrest

2015: Beck – Morning Phase

2016: Chris Stapleton – Traveller

2017: Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

2018: Jay-Z – 4:44

2019: Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

2020: Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride This category’s glory days were the 2000s, when Santana, Steely Dan, the O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack, Norah Jones, Ray Charles, U2, Dixie Chicks, Herbie Hancock, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss won nine of the ten AOTY awards (Outkast was the only outlier). In the 2010s, the Academy seems to have taken note of the backlash that occured whenever a long-in-the-tooth member of the old guard or a nostalgic-minded youngster won an AOTY. That said, there’s still at least one Boomer or Gen X favorite per year. Again, the artist doesn’t have to be 50+, but they could be playing something that could’ve feasibly been on the radio pre-1980, or they could just conjure up a misty-eyed sensibility that appeals to graying Grammy voters. Look at The Black Keys, naming their album after a car discontinued in 1987, or Beck, forsaking his genre-mashing for gentle folk, or Jay-Z, someone who might’ve inspired pearl-clutching in his past but came through with the quintessential “marital problems” album, or Vampire Weekend, youngsters who delved into jam band noodling and smooth ‘70s tones. Country’s also a popular fallback plan here, because even though Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson are a little left-of-center in Nashville, they still don’t bombard the elderly with confusing sounds they’ve never heard before.