Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FKA Twigs has been away for some time now, but lately, she’s been mounting her comeback. It began last month when she shared a stunning video for her new single, “Cellophane.” The song is a stripped-down piano ballad, and the imagery was a fantastical journey from pole dancing on a stage into a magical realm. Now Twigs has offered a new rendition of the song, and while the setting for the video is just as ornate, it’s more rooted in reality.

Twigs shared a self-directed video for a piano performance of the song that she gave at the Wallace Collection, a London museum that was established in 1897. The video is set in a low-lit room, and it features a lot of extended and sweeping shots of Twigs giving her first ever live piano performance.

Twigs wrote of the video and the performance, “to perform cellophane at the wallace collection is a dream come true – this is my love letter to the artefacts and paintings held within its walls, and to one of my favourite designers vivienne westwood whose portrait collection was inspired by these pieces. it was an emotional experience to perform in that magical place, and to be wearing these beautiful clothes I’ve spent years collecting.”

Watch FKA Twigs perform “Cellophane” above.