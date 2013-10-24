Did The Flaming Lips Just Announce Their Breakup On Twitter?

#Twitter
Senior Writer
10.24.13 4 Comments

As of 5:52 PM ET, The Flaming Lips’ Twitter account has sent the bulk of its 982,592 followers into a panic. The reason? Because the Tweet with that time stamp claims that the band is, well… done.

Flaming Lips breakup

I don’t know enough about the band’s recent antics to properly speculate, but I thought “The Terror” was a pretty great album, so there’s really no reason any creative differences should have caused a split. Unless… unless it’s because of the collaborative album with Ke$ha, in which case it’s time for the government to finally take my demands to force her to live on the moon a little more seriously.

I’ll update when further news becomes available, especially when it’s revealed that this was a prank and/or really bad joke.

QUICKEST UPDATE EVER: The Tweet in question is already gone.

And now this Tweet:

Flaming Lips breakup 2

Very funny, jerks.

Angry Little Girl

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSband breakupsbandsBREAKUPSthe flaming lipsTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP