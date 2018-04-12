Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been nearly a year since Seattle folk rockers Fleet Foxes released their stunning third album, Crack-Up, and the band is still going strong with its support of it, including an appearance at Coachella this weekend. One of the album’s highlights is the track “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me,” which Uproxx placed at No. 10 on the Best Songs Of 2017 list. Of the song, Caitlin White wrote that it is “sweet and slow, aware of disaster and yet not shaken, the song offers itself as a stabilizing force in a world full of uncertainty.”

For the band’s new clip for the song, they opted to go with a David Hession-direct, vertically oriented video, a rare sight in the music video world. Set to perfectly fit a phone, the animated scenes that are presented can hardly be contained by the parameters they are given, bursting at the seams with beauty and radiance. If Fleet Foxes know anything, it’s that their music is ideal for breathtaking landscapes, and they present images of a snowy terrain and a moon-filled sky that do the song’s tender melody justice.

Check out Fleet Foxes’ video for “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” above, and revisit Crack-Up, which is out now via Nonesuch.