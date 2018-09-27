Getty Image

Fleet Foxes has spent the last decade and change crafting three different studio albums, carefully curated with songs that are emotionally honest and exquisitely beautiful. With that said, they’ve also left a variety of different gems on the wayside along the way, especially early on in their career. Now, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, they have assembled many of those songs together for a new collection titled First Collection 2006 – 2009 and shared one of their best, “Isles” today.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Isles” is vintage Fleet Foxes. It’s a soaring, acoustic elegy to someone who causes everyone to stare at “when you walk in the room / They stare when you go.” The song might be familiar to real Fleet Foxes fans who heard it for the first time back in 2008 when it debuted as b-side to the UK 7” single for “White Winter Hymnal.” It has, until this year, however, remained unreleased in the US.

First Collection 2006 – 2009 is an essential collection if you’ve been a day-one devotee of Fleet Foxes. In addition to the band’s debut album, the set also comes with a 10-inch edition of their EP Sun Giant, along with a bonus disc filled with b-sides and rarities, on which “Isles” is included.

The whole thing comes out on November 9 via Sub Pop and you can pre-order it here.