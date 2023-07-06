The social star-to-recording artist pipeline remains intact and any number of familiar faces from our favorite Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts continue to make the leap — including today’s UPROXX Sessions performer, Flight. Known as FlightReacts on YouTube, he’s mainly known for reactions to basketball highlights, but he’s also got a growing catalog of self-produced albums and songs on streaming platforms, which includes his late-December offering “The Scale,” which features Detroit punchline merchant Babytron.

Sans his guest star, Flight dropped by UPROXX Studios to deliver a fluid performance of the new(ish) song. A boastful track that sees the Florida native Los Angeles transplant detailing his big plans for the future, “The Scale” is a straightforward introduction to the world of FlightReacts. Consistency is key; as long Flight keeps dropping new music, we’ll be well on his way to being where DDG is in no time.

Watch Flight’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “The Scale” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.