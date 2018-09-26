Getty Image

Just in front of me, two girls splayed their arms toward the heavens, trying to bring the sky down with the shattering chorus of Florence And The Machine’s early fan-favorite “Two Lungs.” Taken from her 2009 breakout album, Lungs, the song was expertly fixed in Florence’s set between cuts from her magnificent new album, High As Hope, a towering effort even for Florence Welch, a woman known for towering over the musical landscape around her. Florence’s beatific, brutal ballads somehow supersede the genres of pop, singer-songwriter, folk, and rock, hewing closer to some ancient form of music used for incantations and worship. She is more spiritual conduit than singer onstage, leaping and spinning along to her own music like a child or an angel.

Last night at the Hollywood Bowl, she kicked off one of two nights at the landmark Los Angeles venue with a set that closely mirrored the one she’s been playing all tour — I had the chance to see her perform it a couple weeks earlier at Denver’s brand new Grandoozy festival — but of course, that show wasn’t bookended by appearances from one of LA’s own local musical heroes, the inimitable technicolor jazz saxophone wizard Kamasi Washington. Washington appears on a track off High As Hope, the bustling, brawling “Big God,” and after an incredibly funky, unforgettable opening set with his own massive collective, made his way back into the spotlight toward the end of Florence’s set — at her request — to join her machine in performing the swaggering tune.

This was my second time watching Kamasi command the attention of the Hollywood Bowl, and even in the early slot, as he was last night, he treats every performance like it’s a sacred act, administering the same care on a stage this massive as he would in a small, local LA club, the kind he had been playing for years before Kendrick Lamar tapped him as a backbone player on his political jazz-rap masterpiece To Pimp A Butterfly.