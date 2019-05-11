Florence And The Machine Debuted Their ‘Game Of Thrones’ Song ‘Jenny Of Oldstones’ Live At FORM Arcosanti

05.11.19 50 mins ago

Last month, English power-pop group Florence And The Machine released a new song, “Jenny Of Oldstones.” The track, which was featured in an episode of Game Of Thrones earlier this season, is powerful and witchy, a dedication to feminine strength and perseverance.

Friday night, Florence And The Machine played a set at Hundred Waters’ FORM Arcosanti festival in Arizona. The performance, held in an intimate amphitheater holding just 2,000 listeners, was full of special moments. But perhaps most notable was the live debut of “Jenny Of Oldstones.” Singer Florence Welch brought out friend and collaborator Kelsey Lu to accompany her for the song, and she dedicated the performance to Game Of Thrones heroine Arya Stark. To massive applause, Welch said that Stark “saved us all” (if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I won’t spoil anything more). Welch and Lu sound absolutely stunning together, and the intimate setting makes for a really special performance.

The crowd at Arcosanti looks equal parts electric and reverent, so hopefully Florence makes “Jenny Of Oldstones” a permanent addition to her summer festival setlist. It’s muted and beautiful, a perfect showcase for Florence’s otherwordly vocals.

Watch Florence And The Machine hype up Arya Stark and perform “Jenny Of Olstones” with Kelsey Lu above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florence and the Machine#Game of Thrones
TAGSflorence and the machineflorence welchgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8jenny of oldstones
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP