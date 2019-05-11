Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last month, English power-pop group Florence And The Machine released a new song, “Jenny Of Oldstones.” The track, which was featured in an episode of Game Of Thrones earlier this season, is powerful and witchy, a dedication to feminine strength and perseverance.

Friday night, Florence And The Machine played a set at Hundred Waters’ FORM Arcosanti festival in Arizona. The performance, held in an intimate amphitheater holding just 2,000 listeners, was full of special moments. But perhaps most notable was the live debut of “Jenny Of Oldstones.” Singer Florence Welch brought out friend and collaborator Kelsey Lu to accompany her for the song, and she dedicated the performance to Game Of Thrones heroine Arya Stark. To massive applause, Welch said that Stark “saved us all” (if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I won’t spoil anything more). Welch and Lu sound absolutely stunning together, and the intimate setting makes for a really special performance.

The crowd at Arcosanti looks equal parts electric and reverent, so hopefully Florence makes “Jenny Of Oldstones” a permanent addition to her summer festival setlist. It’s muted and beautiful, a perfect showcase for Florence’s otherwordly vocals.

Watch Florence And The Machine hype up Arya Stark and perform “Jenny Of Olstones” with Kelsey Lu above.