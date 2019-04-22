Florence And The Machine Debuted A New Song, ‘Jenny Of Oldstones,’ On Last Night’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

04.22.19 1 hour ago

Following the release of the fantastic “Moderation” and “Haunted House” earlier this year, Florence And The Machine have debuted a new track. Last night’s episode of Game Of Thrones was pretty eventful (no spoilers, don’t worry), but perhaps one of its most exciting surprises was the new song by singer-songwriter Florence Welch in the end credits. “Jenny Of Oldstones,” which appeared earlier in the episode sung by one of the show’s characters, sounds a little like a Celtic lullaby. Florence’s rendition is hauntingly beautiful and otherworldly.

According to a press statement, Welch recorded the track after being asked by GoT producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to be the only artist to feature in one of the HBO series’ final episodes.

“We’ve always been huge fans of Florence’s music, and the season 2 trailer with her song ‘Seven Devils’ was possibly the most powerful we’ve ever had,” Benioff and Weiss said. “So the opportunity to hear her otherworldly voice on our show was always at the forefront of our minds. We’re still pleasantly shocked that she agreed to sing ‘Jenny of Oldstones,’ and we’re in love with the result.”

You can listen to Florence And The Machine’s rendition of “Jenny Of Oldstones” above.

