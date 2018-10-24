Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Florence And The Machine put on an incredible live show. If you didn’t get a chance to catch the band on their High As Hope tour earlier this fall, no worries, because Florence just delivered a dramatic, gorgeous performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Singer Florence Welch and her band performed “Patricia,” an album highlight, on Corden’s show Tuesday night. “Patricia” is a dynamic and dramatic song, especially when performed live. The song builds from a quiet, delicate harp-driven first verse to dramatic pianos and a pounding beat. The “Patricia” that Welch is singing about is Patti Smith, whom Florence calls her “North Star” and serves as creative inspiration. The song is great on the album and performed on tour, but it’s especially impressive when performed on the tiny Late Late stage. Even watching from a screen, you can feel the energy of a song this massive filling up a tiny room.

Welch also sat for an interview with Corden and guest Jamie Dornan, who recalled seeing Florence at a festival in the UK in 2008. After her set, Welch visited the “Guilty Pleasures” tent, where festival-goers would dance along to dorky music. Welch treated the tent to an extra performance. We get it, Jamie Dornan! You’re very lucky!

Watch Florence And The Machine’s performance of “Patricia” above.