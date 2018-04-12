Florence + The Machine Wraps Listeners In A Warm Melodic Blanket On The Stunning ‘Sky Full Of Song’

New music from Florence + The Machine has been expected since a record executive let it slip that the powerful British singer would be back in 2018. And, anyone who’s been paying attention to music festival lineups knows that Florence Welch and her beloved project are playing a major roll in this year’s summer festivities, including headlining spots at Outside Lands and FYF Fest.

Well, the wait for new Florence + The Machine is over with the release of “Sky Full Of Song.” The track, which is presented as am A.G. Rojas-directed video, finds Florence opening with a warm melody that slowly is joined by a spare bass guitar, faint harmonies, and twinkling piano keys. The song never quite explodes as her biggest anthems do, but sits comfortably and confidently in the power of Welch’s voice.

